Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($9.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.84.

Shares of ALNY opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.