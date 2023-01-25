AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

AWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 254,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,152. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

