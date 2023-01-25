Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $109.47 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $109.47 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00074905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00055499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024414 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,619,254 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,421,095 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

