Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and $42.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

