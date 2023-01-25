Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-$33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.18 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average is $259.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.47.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

