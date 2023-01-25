Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Albemarle worth $66,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

