Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Up 0.5%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $75.05. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.