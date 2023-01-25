Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded up €0.73 ($0.79) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.20 ($33.91). 420,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.66. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a twelve month high of €32.21 ($35.01). The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

