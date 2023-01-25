Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,272 shares of company stock worth $57,037,738 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

