Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 2.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Air Lease worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 45.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 62.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,266,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 356,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.