AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,570 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

