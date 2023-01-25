AIA Group Ltd Has $1.04 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1,172.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

CF stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

