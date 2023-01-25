AIA Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $367.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.