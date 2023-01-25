AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

