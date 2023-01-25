Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Down 9.6%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 16,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 151,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.
Agilysys Stock Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 231.26 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
