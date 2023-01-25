Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Down 9.6%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 16,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 151,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 231.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

