Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Down 9.6 %

AGYS traded down $7.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 16,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,984. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

