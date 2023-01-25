Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.
Agilysys Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
