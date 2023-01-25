Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.