AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGFMF. CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

AGF Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

