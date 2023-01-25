AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.87

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.87 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21.77 ($0.27). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.68 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,015,891 shares traded.

AFC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £151.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.05.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

