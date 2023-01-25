Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $90,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

ADAP opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $304.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.