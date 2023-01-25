Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 2225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$63.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.31.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

