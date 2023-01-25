Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,215 shares of company stock worth $15,562,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

