ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $21.03 million and $22,123.04 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00021764 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,885.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.