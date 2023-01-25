Aavegotchi Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00401870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.83 or 0.28209540 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00592709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.