A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.8 %

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 697,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,021. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

