A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. 697,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

