A. O. Smith (AOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS):

1/20/2023 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

1/12/2023 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

12/9/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 113,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

