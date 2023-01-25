812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. 812575 (SGF.TO) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73,804 shares traded.
812575 (SGF.TO) Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18.
812575 (SGF.TO) Company Profile
Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.
