7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.72 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00016550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $60.72 million and $31,629.50 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.68049268 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,514.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

