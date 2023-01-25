6,925 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Down 0.9 %

MODN opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,462.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.