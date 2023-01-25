3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.71.

3M Stock Down 6.2 %

MMM opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. 3M has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

