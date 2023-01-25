3,923 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,781. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

