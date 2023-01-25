2,655 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,243,000 after purchasing an additional 438,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

