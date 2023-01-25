24,672 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

