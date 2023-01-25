2,460 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,087. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average is $329.11.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.