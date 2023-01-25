217,788 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 4.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

