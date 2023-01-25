1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 4.5%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.