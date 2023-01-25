13,806 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 14,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,410. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

