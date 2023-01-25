12,500 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

