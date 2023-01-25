11,113 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Hershey comprises approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,886 shares of company stock worth $9,500,707. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

