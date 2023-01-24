Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Gap Up to $166.75

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.75, but opened at $186.73. Zoetis shares last traded at $167.17, with a volume of 142,403 shares changing hands.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

