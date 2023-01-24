Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Shares of ZION traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. 2,747,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

