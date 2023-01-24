ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.96

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $456,168.82 and $23.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00203824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00075108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

