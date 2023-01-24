YUSD Stablecoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.14 million and approximately $623,125.47 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00395983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.70 or 0.27795106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00591670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000190 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99957226 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $589,561.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.