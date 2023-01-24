Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 84,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 110,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.