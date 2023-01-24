Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 247,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

