Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 166,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,855. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.