Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 190.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $718.62. 4,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,753. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $678.56 and a 200 day moving average of $642.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.