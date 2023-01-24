Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $729.56. 19,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,878. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

