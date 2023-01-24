Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 572,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DAO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 12,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,871. Youdao has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

